Pittsburgh police need help identifying 4 suspects in Station Square apartment burglary
Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to identify four men accused of burglarizing an apartment in Station Square.
The burglary happened around 11:25 a.m. on June 6 in a suite inside the Glasshouse apartment building in Station Square.
Police said two high-end watches and a designer bag were stolen.
Burglary detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the four males in these photos.
Info? Call (412) 323-7155. pic.twitter.com/ML7NafLkxb
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 16, 2022
