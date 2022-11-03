Pittsburgh police identify man believed to have hidden camera in a bathroom

Pittsburgh police have identified the man believed to have hidden a camera in the bathroom of The Frick Pittsburgh and remotely took pictures of guests.

Officers say they are preparing a warrant for the man’s arrest.

Police originally asked the public for help identifying the man on Oct. 27.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Officers said an employee initially found the camera.

They have not released the name of the man at this time but say further updates will provide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

