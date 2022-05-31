Pittsburgh police intensifying search for second suspect in shooting death of Baby De’Avry

The search is intensifying for the second suspect who allegedly shot and killed a baby boy in the middle of downtown Pittsburgh.

In the meantime, the family of the child is left picking up the pieces and planning a funeral.

“I grieve the thought of another young life being taken in the city,” said City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

“I don’t understand why. I don’t understand who would want to harm someone,” said Amya Thomas, De’Avry Thomas’s aunt.

Pittsburgh police have officially issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Markez Anger.

Anger is wanted for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

The arrest warrant comes on the heels of the arrest of Londell Falconer, who told police he was the driver in the case.

Falconer was charged after police said he was caught on surveillance video speeding away from the shooting scene with Anger.

Neighbors spotted the two men dumping their Jeep, Illinois license plates and a can of Red Bull in garbage cans in a Troy Hill neighborhood shortly after the shooting occurred.

Little De’Avry Thomas was shot and killed in the drive-by at Fourth Avenue near PPG Place just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said he was not the intended target but someone else in the car was.

Gainey condemned the incident and said he was bringing a renewed focus on the epidemic of gun violence to keep children safe.

“These acts of violence cannot and will not hold our city hostage. Enough is enough,” said Gainey during a press briefing Sunday evening.

Gainey said his administration is actively working with community leaders to develop a comprehensive approach to address violent crime in communities as summer arrives.

He said his administration will use a forced deterrence model of law enforcement and crime prevention.

“Focused deterrents identities a small number of extremely violent individuals whose activities are the catalyst for most of the violence on our streets.”

Gainey’s administration said it would reveal more of its anti-violence plan later this week.

Pittsburgh police are asking anyone with information on the second suspect’s location to call them immediately.

