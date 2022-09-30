Pittsburgh police investigate armed robbery, subsequent carjacking

Sep. 30—Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported carjacking in the city's Shadyside neighborhood after they say employees of a pizza shop were robbed at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 2:50 a.m. Thursday where witnesses reported three men approached two employees of a nearby pizza shop who had finished their shift. The men reportedly took cash, personal items and jewelry from the employees, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller.

All three men were carrying guns, police said.

The men left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading toward Centre Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan by email at mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .