Pittsburgh police investigate death of woman in homeless camp

Dec. 26—Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of a woman who died on Christmas Day in a homeless camp in Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said.

Colleen E. Curley, 39, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Moultrie and Tustin streets, the medical examiner said. The site is in the city's Uptown neighborhood, about a block from the Boulevard of the Allies.

The cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

The police department's victims crime unit is investigating the death, the medical examiner said.

Additional details were not available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .