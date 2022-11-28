Pittsburgh police investigate overnight shooting in Sheraden

Nov. 27—Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

Police were called to a hospital around 2:40 a.m., after receiving a report that an adult male had arrived with gunshot wounds to the leg.

The man was in stable condition but, police said, he was not cooperative in explaining how he received the injuries. Police said they later located the scene of the shooting, inside a residence on the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue in Sheraden.

Police are investigating.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .