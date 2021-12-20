Pittsburgh police investigate stabbing in Northview Heights

Dec. 19—Pittsburgh police are investigating the stabbing of a man in his 30s in Northview Heights Saturday.

Police said officers from Zone 1 were dispatched about 7:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Lamar Street for reports of a man with multiple stab wounds to his face, arm and back.

The victim was transported to an undisclosed hospital by medics in stable condition, police said.

Officers located a possible crime scene along the 100 block of Hazlett Street. The mobile crime unit collected evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police reported.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .