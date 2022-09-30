Pittsburgh police investigating 2 carjackings a half mile apart in less than 24 hours

After two carjackings in Shadyside in less than 24 hours, Pittsburgh police are investigating whether the crimes were committed by the same men.

Previous coverage: Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work

There are several similarities in the crimes.

The victims of both carjackings accuse three armed men of holding them up late at night in Shadyside.

The latest incident just after 11 p.m. Thursday along College Street.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating 2 carjackings less than 24 hours — and a half mile — apart in Shadyside. The latest happened around 11 last night. Both incidents involve 3 armed men. Police have NOT confirmed the cases are related. I have the latest details this AM on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/CzIfXwsyMb — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) September 30, 2022

Police say three men approached a driver, showed a weapon and demanded the driver’s car before taking off in the vehicle.

Less than 24 hours earlier — and less than half a mile away — police reported a similar incident also involving three armed men.

Just before 3 a.m Thursday, investigators say the men held up two employees who were leaving work at a pizza shop inside Shadyside Plaza along South Highland Avenue.

The men allegedly stole cash, jewelry, and the car the employees were leaving in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

