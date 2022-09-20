Pittsburgh police investigating after 2 people fell from balcony in Mount Washington
Pittsburgh police are investigating after two people fell from a balcony in Mount Washington early Tuesday.
Officers were called to Satalio’s in the 20 block of Bailey Avenue just before 1:40 a.m.
When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground outside of the bar with head injuries. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Public Safety officials said the investigation into the exact cause of this incident is ongoing.
UPDATE: Police say it involves a balcony at the business on the right, Satalio's, not a home. @WPXI https://t.co/4LxMD9V1Zw
— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) September 20, 2022
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Man dies after vehicle, motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood ‘He took my son’: Man sentenced to 20-40 years for death of ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Trial date set for accused Tree of Life gunman VIDEO: Local mother speaks out after son convicted of murder gets appeal hearing DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts