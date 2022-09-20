Pittsburgh police investigating after 2 people fell from balcony in Mount Washington

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pittsburgh police are investigating after two people fell from a balcony in Mount Washington early Tuesday.

Officers were called to Satalio’s in the 20 block of Bailey Avenue just before 1:40 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground outside of the bar with head injuries. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Public Safety officials said the investigation into the exact cause of this incident is ongoing.

