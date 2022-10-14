Pittsburgh police investigating armed carjacking in Summer Hill

Pittsburgh police are investigating after an armed carjacking in Summer Hill.

According to a release from police, officers responded to Colby Street at Mount Pleasant Road at 6:30 p.m. for reports of an armed carjacking.

The victim told officers that two males stole his rental car at gunpoint.

Police said the victim and the carjackers are familiar with one another.

Investigators are searching for a 2021 black Nissan Versa with Maryland plates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

