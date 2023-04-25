Pittsburgh police investigating armed carjacking of pizza driver

WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight armed carjacking in the city’s Hill District.

The incident occurred in the area of Junilla Street and Wylie Avenue. A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen, according to police.

The victim was not injured and police found the unoccupied vehicle a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

