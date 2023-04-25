Pittsburgh police investigating armed carjacking of pizza driver
Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight armed carjacking in the city’s Hill District.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
