Pittsburgh police investigating armed carjacking of pizza driver

The incident occurred in the area of Junilla Street and Wylie Avenue. A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen, according to police.

The victim was not injured and police found the unoccupied vehicle a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

