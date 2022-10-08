Pittsburgh police investigating armed robbery of convenience store

Pittsburgh police were called to the 4900 block of Penn Avenue in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 7:15 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store.

Two men entered the store and threatened employees with guns before stealing cash and cigarettes, according to information provided by the department of public safety. No one was injured.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING NOW:

15-year-old boy charged in Kennywood shooting; police say they’re looking for second shooter Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended Target 11: Student who allegedly raped teacher accused of previous assault VIDEO: Investigators announce arrest, provide update following Kennywood shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts







