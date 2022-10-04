Pittsburgh police investigating after armed robbery at Dollar General

An investigation is underway after an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a reported robbery in the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue around 8:55 p.m. Monday.

A witness told officers a male walked into the store with a gun and demanded money.

Police said the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

