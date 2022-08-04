Pittsburgh police investigating back-to-back carjacking incidents on same block

Back-to-back attempted carjackings have happened on the same block.

“It’s scary, especially since a lot of the time I’m loading all the kids in the car by myself and what if that happens to me and I’ve got all the kids in the car?” wondered Karmen Hall, who lives nearby.

Now police are searching for more potential victims.

“Some people, for whatever reason, are just afraid to report it. If someone approaches you with a firearm and tries to take your vehicle, we want to know about it,” said Sgt. Tom Huerbin with Pittsburgh Police Firearm, Auto and Burglary Unit.

That’s exactly what happened overnight Tuesday when a ride-share driver went to pick up a rider on Chartiers Avenue in the area of Crafton Heights and Elliot.

“When he arrived he was approached by the actors who all had black face masks on, each one had a firearm and they took $300 off of him, as well as his vehicle,” Huerbin said.

Hours later police spotted the vehicle using license plate readers before it took off on the Parkway North going 100 mph. Then police said Northview Heights security spotted the car at the entrance, but when police arrived it was gone and a different white car was nearby.

“In the rear seat there was a passenger dressed in all black and had a face mask,” Huerbin said.

That man — now identified as Jabbar Thompson — drove off in that car, crashed it in Spring Garden and ran from police.

He was arrested and charged with theft of that vehicle and presumed to be one of the four suspects in the initial carjacking on Chartiers Avenue.

Just one day later, an Uber driver took a juvenile from Bloomfield to that same block on Chartiers Avenue.

“As soon as they were outside the vehicle, two more actors showed up with face masks. One of them pointed a firearm at her face and ordered her to release her purse,” Huerbin said.

Officers on patrol chased those men and arrested the teen and 18-year-old Tejaun Davis for the attempted robbery. Police said a tan gun was found at the scene connecting this crime to the other carjacking.

“We are working with auto theft and narcotics to identify the rest of these individuals,” Huerbin said.

Police believe that several of those suspects were staying in a home in that area.

