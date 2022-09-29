Pittsburgh police investigating after carjacking, armed robbery in Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a carjacking and armed robbery in Shadyside early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a carjacking.

Police said witnesses reported three adult males approaching two employees of a nearby pizza shop after their shift and robbing the employees at gunpoint. The suspects stole cash, personal items and jewelry.

All three suspects were reportedly carrying firearms, police said.

The suspects left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, and went in the direction of Centre Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect description is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

