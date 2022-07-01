Pittsburgh police investigating carjacking in East Liberty

Pittsburgh police are investigating a carjacking in East Liberty.

According to a release from police, officers responded to the 6200 block of Penn Avenue for a reported carjacking at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who said two armed individuals demanded the vehicle.

The suspects collided with another vehicle while exiting the parking lot and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on any potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

