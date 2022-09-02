Pittsburgh police investigating fatal East Hills shooting

Sep. 2—Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting late Thursday in the city's East Hills neighborhood that left one person dead.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive, where they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as 29-year-old Damien Jackson of Homestead. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

