Pittsburgh police investigating fatal shooting of juvenile in Hill District

Apr. 25—Pittsburgh police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile in the Hill District Saturday night.

Police responded to 911 calls for shots fired in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue at about 7:40 p.m.

When responding officers arrived on scene, officers said they witnessed a gunshot victim being loaded into a private vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle to the hospital where the victim, a juvenile male, was later pronounced dead.

The juvenile has not been identified.

Police said multiple people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Detectives with major crimes and the crime scene units are investigating.

It was the second fatal shooting in the Hill District neighborhood on consecutive days.

Police said William G. Lee Sr., 51, of Pittsburgh, was fatally shot outside a bar on the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue about 10:40 a.m.

In the Lee shooting, police and medics responded to 911 calls about a shooting and a ShotSpotter alert for a single shot fired in the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue around 10:40 p.m., police reported.

Officers located Lee, who was unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head outside Tim's Bar.

Medics transported Lee to Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from city's major crimes and the crime scene units were also at that scene, according to police.

One man was taken to police headquarters for questioning, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

