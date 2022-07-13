Pittsburgh police investigating after man arrives at local hospital with gunshot wound

One man is in a hospital after a shooting.

Police say that a man arrived at a hospital by private means at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

It has not yet been determined exactly where the shooting occurred.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

