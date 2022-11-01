Pittsburgh police investigating after report of teens being robbed of Halloween candy at gunpoint

Pittsburgh Police said they responded to a 911 call on Halloween night for two teens who say they were robbed at gunpoint of their candy. This happened around 6:45 p.m. on Halloween night near Carrick Plaza along Brownsville Road.

Police say they’re investigating whether the weapons were real or not.

On 11 News at 6, what else they suspects are accused of doing to local businesses.

