Pittsburgh police investigating reported online threat made against a synagogue

Jess Shannon
Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported online threat made against a synagogue.

Although public safety officials did not specify which synagogue was threatened, they said officers checked and secured all synagogues and will maintain a presence.

At this time, public safety officials said the threat appears to be unfounded.

Police said they have a lead on an IP address and continue to investigate.

