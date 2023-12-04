Pittsburgh police investigating shooting, 1 man hospitalized

A man is in a local hospital after he was shot Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the 220 block of Brownsville Road in Mount Oliver at 7 p.m. for reports of a man who had been shot.

The man had been shot in the back and was taken to UPMC Mercy.

Police say he may have been shot in the city.

The man is currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

