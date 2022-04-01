Pittsburgh police investigating shooting in Arlington neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the Arlington neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Zone 3 officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Cordell Place at around 4:15 p.m.

Once on scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim told police he was exiting the apartment building when another man began shooting.

Officers were able to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived on scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and is said to be in serious condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

There is no word on a suspect yet.

Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.

