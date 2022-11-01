Pittsburgh Police investigating shooting that hurt 14-year-old boy

Nov. 1—A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday evening after Pittsburgh Police said he was shot in the ankle.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1200 block of Mohler Street near the Homewood North neighborhood around 8:50 p.m. Police said they weren't able to find evidence of a crime scene after the alert indicated five rounds were fired in that area.

The boy was taken to a hospital by private means. He was in stable condition, according to police.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .