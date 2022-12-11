Pittsburgh police investigating shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man arrived at the hospital at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was taken there by private means.

Police believe the man may have been shot in the area of Sterrett Avenue and Frankstown Avenue in Homewood North. Officers were called to that location for reports of shots fired earlier.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

