Pittsburgh police investigating string of business burglaries in Lawrenceville

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a string of business burglaries in Lawrenceville.

Officers responded to reports of five businesses that were either broken into or had attempted break-ins. These incidents happened overnight from Saturday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 28 between the 3500 and 4100 blocks of Butler Street.

According to police, three businesses had their front doors shattered. Two had their cash drawers emptied, while a third had a cash drawer stolen. One business was broken into and a safe was ransacked, but nothing appeared to be missing. A fifth business had the front door tampered with, no entry was made.

Police said they contacted all of the key holders of the businesses and are working on gathering any available video.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

