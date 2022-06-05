Pittsburgh police investigating after two people shot in Homewood

Pittsburgh police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a business in Homewood.

According to a release, Zone 5 officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and reports of two people shot just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, outside the Victory Banquet Hall in the 8000 block of Bennett Street.

First responders located an adult male who was shot in the neck and suffered a graze wound to the ear. An adult female was shot in the foot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored sedan driving inbound, firing rounds at the crowd that was entering the business.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stay with Channel 11 for more details.

