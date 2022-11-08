Pittsburgh police locate 77-year-old man with dementia

UPDATE: According to police, he has been safely located.

Pittsburgh police are asking for help to locate a missing man who has dementia.

Raymond Henry, 77, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in East Liberty. He was wearing a royal blue shirt with white lines, blue jeans and gray slip-on shoes. He has a full gray beard and walks with a slight limp.

Henry is known to frequent the East Liberty and Lawrenceville areas.

If you have any information, call 911 or call Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.

