Pittsburgh police locate missing 82-year-old woman

UPDATE: She has been found safe.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman.

According to police, Katherine Warwick was last seen in the area of Alexis Avenue in Greenfield at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Warwick is 5 feet, 4 inches and has dark eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue/green sweater and khakis.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

