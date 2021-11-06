Pittsburgh police look for boy taken from mother's Homewood residence

Nov. 6—Pittsburgh police are seeking the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy reportedly kidnapped from his mother's home Friday in the city's Homewood West neighborhood.

Police responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Idlewild Street. They said Delon Napper was taken by a person who does not have custody of him.

The boy was with his father's girlfriend, Auja Pettyway, 31, and possibly his father, Troy Graham-Napper, 31, according to police.

The boy is 4 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and white T-shirt.

He was traveling in a gray Subaru SUV with Michigan license plates and a possible plate number of DWN-6016. The vehicle may be heading to Detroit, police said.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .