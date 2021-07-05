Pittsburgh police look for crime scene after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 5—Pittsburgh police were looking for a crime scene in the city's Northview Heights neighborhood Sunday night after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the adult victim arrived at a local hospital by private means just after 7:15 p.m. Police did not identify the hospital.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound to the back, and arrived in stable condition.

Where the man had been shot was not known, police said. Police said officers were looking for the crime scene in the area of Mount Pleasant Road.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Paralympics: Most of Channel 4's TV hosts will be disabled

    Channel 4 pledges that more than 70% of its presenters for the Tokyo Games will be disabled.

  • Queen awards UK health service on its 73rd anniversary

    Queen Elizabeth II has awarded the U.K.’s highest civilian award for gallantry to the National Health Service, offering a handwritten message of thanks to the public organization and its workers on its 73rd anniversary. In a message written on Windsor Castle stationery, the monarch said it gave her great pleasure to give the award from a grateful nation. The award came as Britain prepared for a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to commemorate the public healthcare service's founding and honor workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

  • Factbox-The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy

    Amazon.com Inc on Monday got a new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder Jeff Bezos. Here's a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the challenges that await him on the job. * Bezos incorporated Amazon exactly 27 years ago.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Moment student captures large UFO hovering 'for 10 seconds' over Devon seafront

    Matthew Evans, 36, spotted the bright unidentified object while looking out of his top-floor flat window last week.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

    The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou

  • Thieves Steal Dead Man’s Classic Cars

    Criminals really have no shame…

  • Members of Heavily-Armed Black Militia Shut Down Traffic on Massachusetts Interstate for Nine Hours

    A group of heavily-armed men who say they’re part of a movement “that does not recognize” the laws of the United States were arrested Saturday after a nine-hour standoff with police that shut down parts of a Massachusetts interstate.

  • White Nationalist Group Tries to March Through Philadelphia, Promptly Gets Chased Out of Town

    Members of Patriot Front, a known white nationalist group based in Texas, marched their way through Philadelphia on Saturday. But as 6 ABC News reports, it doesn’t sound like they stuck around for as long as they anticipated.

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

  • Ohio police chief out after leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' note on Black officer's coat

    "There's no one word to explain how disgusting this is,” Sheffield Lake's mayor said of the incident involving the city's longtime police chief.

  • Authorities said a love triangle led to murder. The reality might be much more sinister.

    She allegedly asked her lover to murder her husband. A relative said it was an escape from her “personal hell.”

  • A California man was arrested after illegal homemade fireworks at his home later exploded in his neighborhood leaving 17 people injured, DOJ says

    According to the DOJ, 27-year-old Arturo Ceja had traveled to Nevada multiple times in June to buy "various types of explosives."

  • QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Admitted to Corrupting Minor

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastQAnon conspiracy theorists often talk about protecting children from pedophiles and sex traffickers. They accuse top figures in the Democratic Party and Hollywood of abusing children in pizzerias, and unite around hashtags with names like “Save the Children” even after genuine anti-trafficking groups beg them to stop.It’s hard to find a more dedicated booster of QAnon’s promises to save the children and bring the deep state to justice than

  • 27-year-old arrested in Los Angeles explosion had 16 tons of illegal fireworks, feds say

    Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday when a controlled detonation of some of the cache by police failed.

  • American lawyer convicted of assaulting Hong Kong police officer to be sentenced

    An American corporate lawyer convicted of assaulting a police officer in Hong Kong during a period of citywide unrest about 18 months ago is to be sentenced July 6. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, has been in custody since July 22, when a Hong Kong magistrate found him guilty of assaulting Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang in December 2019. Bickett was denied bail.