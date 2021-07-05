Pittsburgh police look for crime scene after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital

Jul. 5—Pittsburgh police were looking for a crime scene in the city's Northview Heights neighborhood Sunday night after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the adult victim arrived at a local hospital by private means just after 7:15 p.m. Police did not identify the hospital.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound to the back, and arrived in stable condition.

Where the man had been shot was not known, police said. Police said officers were looking for the crime scene in the area of Mount Pleasant Road.

