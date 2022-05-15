Pittsburgh police looking for 10-year-old boy with medical issues

Pittsburgh police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy who has severe asthma and wears a hearing aid.

The boy’s name is Mejour Ross and he was last seen at his family’s apartment on Black Street in Homewood. Ross has been missing since around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Ross was last wearing black and red sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt with white Nike high-tops. He has a faded haircut.

Ross is five feet tall and weighs roughly 80 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

