Pittsburgh police looking for 2 suspects after assault, kidnapping

Pittsburgh police are searching for two suspects after a man was assaulted and kidnapped on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Library Road at 6:48 p.m. for a report of a male being assaulted by two males and being dragged into a black Chevrolet Camaro. The car fled the scene.

A short time later, officers found the car on Arlington Avenue and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop, which started a pursuit. Police said the driver eventually stopped the car and fled on foot.

SWAT searched a perimeter in the Knoxville area, but that was unsuccessful.

The victim was found near the original scene. He was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries to his head and his leg.

Police did not give any information about the suspects. The victim’s age is not clear at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

