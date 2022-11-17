Pittsburgh police looking for man in connection to fatal shooting

Pittsburgh detectives are asking for the public’s help to help identify a male in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in October.

Detectives want to speak to him about the shooting that took place on Maddock Place at Ft. Duquesne Blvd on Oct. 3.

Perry Bagley, 47, was found shot in the stomach. He later died.

The man is believed to hang out downtown.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7161 or 412-323-7800.

