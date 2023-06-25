Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 12-year-old twins

Pittsburgh Police are looking for two missing 12-year-old twin brothers.

Authorities say Kam and Karter Winesickle were last seen after they left their home on Stanhope Street on Saturday at around 5 p.m.

The boys tend to spend time in Sheraden.

Police consider them to be endangered because of their age.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800 or to call 911.

