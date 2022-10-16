Pittsburgh police looking for missing 38-year-old woman

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 38-year-old woman.

Officers say Tara Steiner was last seen on Oct. 13.

Steiner is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

She has green eyes and short gray hair.

Anyone with information on Steiner’s whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Mystery solved: Purse from 1959 found in old Texas school reunited with family Maryland restaurant remained open with dead body inside restroom Missing, endangered woman’s car located in Crawford County, police still searching for her VIDEO: Convicted sex offender accused of getting teen girl pregnant, recording explicit video of her DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts