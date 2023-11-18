Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Cecil Tinsley, 70, was last seen on Frankstown Avenue in the Larimer/Homewood West area on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Police say he was walking away from a facility that cares for his dementia.

Tinsley is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans, boots and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on Tinsley’s location is asked to call 911.

