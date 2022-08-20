Pittsburgh Police locate missing 8-year-old boy

UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Zamaire Poole was safely found. Police made the announcement at around 9:13 p.m.

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Zamaire Poole was last seen at 6 p.m. on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District.

Poole is 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has short curly hair.

The boy was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, beige shorts with orange spots and sneakers.

Anyone who knows of Poole’s whereabouts or has any information as to where he might be should contact police at 412-323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

