Pittsburgh police looking for missing, endangered man

Pittsburgh police need the public’s help finding a missing man who police say is “vulnerable.”

Daniel Clark, 39, is a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and typically wears sweatpants.

Police said he was last seen on Aug. 27 at 215 S. Braddock Ave. and has family in the Penn Hills area. Daniel is in need of his medication, which he has not taken in two days.

At this time, police said there are no photos available of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7800 or dial 911.

