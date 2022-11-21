Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

William “Billy” Garasich Jr, 30, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a beard, and a cross tattoo on his right forearm.

Garasich was last seen the morning of Nov. 5, and is known to frequent the Stanton Heights, Lawrenceville and Waterworks areas, according to Special Victims Unit detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

