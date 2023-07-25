Missing teen located, safe, Pittsburgh police say

UPDATE: Isaac Lapp has been located and is safe, Pittsburgh police said.

_________

ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Isaac Lapp, 17, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes. Lapp has been missing since Monday from the Troy Hill area and may be in the North Side or Crafton Heights areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Smoke billowing from fire after reactor ‘catastrophically failed’ on Brunot Island, officials say PHOTOS: Smoke billowing from fire after reactor ‘catastrophically failed’ on Brunot Island Man charged after allegedly planning car meets around Pittsburgh area for social media content VIDEO: State police looking for missing woman believed to be driving stolen Butler County car DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts