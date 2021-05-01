Pittsburgh police: Male victim stable after shooting in Westwood

May 1—Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that wounded a male victim Friday night in the city's Westwood neighborhood.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to his leg, according to a Public Safety spokesman.

The sound of shots in the 1600 block of Westchester Street was reported to 911 shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Based on a description of a car seen leaving the scene, police pulled over a dark-colored sedan a short time later at Brighton Road and Western Avenue in Manchester.

The driver notified officers about the victim, who was a passenger in the car. Officers applied tourniquets to the victim until medics arrived.

