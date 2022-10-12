Pittsburgh police: Man arrested after gun threats in Allegheny East

A man has been arrested for allegedly making gun threats in Allegheny East on Monday night, according to Pittsburgh police.

A news release said that Zone 1 officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Howard Street for a reported gun threat at 10:50 p.m.

Police said responding units spoke with a female complainant who said she was at East North Avenue at Howard Street when two men dressed in all black approached her vehicle. She said one of the men pointed a firearm at her, causing her to flee up Howard Street and hide in the woods.

The release said that minutes before, officers were responding to a call from Allegheny General Hospital of two men waving guns on the street. The men fit the same description given by the witness.

At 11:09 p.m., officers witnessed two young men wearing all black with their hoods up walking on East North Avenue at Middle Street.

The two men were detained, and one of them was in the possession of two loaded handguns. Police did not find any guns on the second men.

An additional call came in while officers were with the two men. The caller said he witnessed two men run up to the car next to him, and one of them had pointed a firearm at the driver. He told police this occurred at East North Avenue and Madison Avenue, very close to where both men were detained by police.

The female complainant was able to positively identify the man who pointed a firearm at her.

The man in possession of both firearms, 21-year-old Qyere Russell-Bradley, had a valid concealed carry permit, and both firearms were registered to him.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s office, Russell-Bradley was arrested and charged with simple assault, attempts by physical menace. The other man was released.

Russell-Bradley was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

