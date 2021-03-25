Pittsburgh police: Man critical after being shot in the head in Perry South

Mar. 25—A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Perry South Neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Brightridge Street for a ShotSpotter alert just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz reported.

Police found a man shot in the head with a possible puncture wound to his chest.

Detectives from the city's Major Crimes and the Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.

