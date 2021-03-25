Pittsburgh police: Man critical after being shot in the head in Perry South

Michael DiVittorio, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read

Mar. 25—A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Perry South Neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Brightridge Street for a ShotSpotter alert just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz reported.

Police found a man shot in the head with a possible puncture wound to his chest.

Detectives from the city's Major Crimes and the Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .

