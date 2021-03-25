Pittsburgh police: Man dies after being wounded in North Side shooting

Michael DiVittorio, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read

Mar. 25—A man shot Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood has died, police said Thursday morning.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. on Brightridge Street. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a man shot in the head with a possible puncture wound to his chest, said Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.

The man was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as Cordelle Davis, 26, of Dravosburg.

No further information was immediately available.

