Pittsburgh police: Man in serious condition after Polish Hill shooting
May 2—A man is in serious condition after Pittsburgh police say he was found in Polish Hill with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 3000 block of Paulowna Street around 2:40 a.m. where they found the man and began rendering aid until EMS arrived.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .