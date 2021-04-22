Pittsburgh police: Man in serious but stable condition after Spring Hill shooting

Apr. 22—A man is in serious but stable condition after police say he was shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Pittsburgh police responded to a Shotspotter alert and a 911 call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Rhine Street around 8:15 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to his leg and torso, Cruz said.

Detectives from major crimes and the crime scene unit are investigating.

Further information was not available.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .