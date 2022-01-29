Pittsburgh police say man shot in domestic dispute in Sheraden

Jan. 29—Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that sent one man to a hospital.

Police responded to a 911 call for a male shot inside a residence in the 3700 block of Allendale Circle in Sheraden just before 12:45 a.m. and found the victim, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Arriving units said the victim, who was not identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to police reports. Police said he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute. A man at the scene was taken into custody for questioning by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .