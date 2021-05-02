Pittsburgh police: Man in stable condition after Homewood West shooting

May 2—A man is in stable condition after an early morning shooting in Homewood West, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 6900 block of Kelly Street around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Zone 5 officers who arrived on scene found a man sitting in the 600 block of North Dallas Avenue with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The man, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

