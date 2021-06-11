Pittsburgh police: Man taken to hospital after East Hills shooting

Jun. 11—Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the city's East Hills section that sent a man to a hospital with a lower body wound.

No information was available on the condition of the man, who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, police said.

The police department's Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene in the 220o block of East Hills Drive, where multiple Shotspotter alerts occurred at about 8:15 p.m.

Police had no description of any shooting suspects.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.